Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 17)

David Clifford Pitcock

Paris Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1500-block of NE Loop 286 Monday evening at 8:36. Reportedly, a pick-up had struck two guard rails, a stop sign, and a vehicle. Officers arrested David Clifford Pitcock, 61, of Paris. Pitcock had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, third or more, so officers enhanced this arrest to a felony. Pitcock is in the Lamar County Jail. There were no injuries in the accident.

Melissa Jean Thornburgh

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1600-block of Maple Tuesday morning at 1:29. Officers located the victim’s wife, Melissa Jean Thornburgh, inside the house, and she admitted to officers that she destroyed property due to being angry. She also admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day, and officers found more meth inside Melissa’s purse. Officers charged her with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and transferred her to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Dec 16).