Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 20)

Monday morning at 11:17, employees in the 2500 block of N. Main said they had called 9-1-1 because a female was inside a hotel bathroom screaming for help. Officers entered a hotel room and observed a female in the bathroom with a ‘crack pipe’ lying on the floor next to her foot as she continued screaming for help and stating that she was scared. Officers booked Akella Keyshana Nichole Watson, 25, of Idabel, until the influence ran its course before transferring her to the Lamar County Jail. She faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, namely Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

Chantez Dashaa Washington

Monday afternoon at 3:48, officers worked a shoplifter call in the 200 block of N. Main. Chantez Dashaa Washington, 33, of Paris, told officers that he went into the store, stole a beer, and walked out so that he could go back to jail. However, the clerk wanted to pursue charges, and police arrested Washington and booked him into the Paris Jail for Theft of Property of less than $2,500 with two or More Previous Convictions.

Mindy Marie Widener

Monday at 6:45 pm, police investigated a possible disturbance and arrested Mindy Marie Widener, 38, of Deport, in the 100-block of NE 17th. The Paris Police Department wanted Widener on a Felony Burglary of a Habitation warrant where she had taken a generator from inside an enclosed garage last month.

The Paris Police Department responded to 63 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Dec 19).