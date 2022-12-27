Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 27)

Rickey Donnell Kennybrew

Last Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police Officers arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. Officers went to a bank in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue, where Kennybrew attempted to open an account with a fraudulent check written for $1,500. The bank was aware of the name on the note from previous incidents. Suspects would deposit a check and return to withdraw before the bank determined the instrument as a forgery. Officers found three small plastic baggies containing cocaine in Kennybrew’s wallet during booking.

James Carlos Urena

Thursday at 8:03 am, there was a possible vehicle burglary in the 600 block of East Houston Street. Reportedly, a male walked in front of their residence several times and slept in a vehicle on the property. Officer awoke homeless James Carlos Urena, 21, who stated he had been walking around looking for a warm place to sleep. They placed Urena under arrest and booked him into the Paris Jail. The charges were for On View-Criminal Trespass, two outstanding Paris Police “Class C” Possession Drug Paraphernalia warrants, and one Paris Police Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. Additionally, Urena was an accomplice in taking a generator from inside an enclosed garage last month.

Officers worked a burglary on Thursday night at 9:13. It was in the 500 block of Hearon Street, where the owner advised she came by to check on an uninhabited house and found someone had broken the back door frame. Tool marks were consistent with using a crowbar or a claw hammer. Over $2,000 of assorted furniture, including two heaters, were missing.

Friday afternoon at 3:07, officers spoke with a complainant who advised that earlier, he noticed on his online checking account a transaction for $487.36, which he did not recognize. The complainant went to his bank on Clarksville Street, and they showed him footage of two individuals cashing two checks in the drive-through. He recognized one of the two individuals as someone that works for him. As a result, two Offenses of “Stealing Receiving Stolen Check” and one Offense of “Forgery Financial Instrument” are now being investigated.

Someone burglarized a residence in the 200 block of Stone Ave. Friday night at 9:59. The victim advised that someone had unlawfully entered her apartment between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm, leaving no signs of forced entry. They were missing a green Coach purse, an IPad Pro, a Mac Book Air, and several Kendra Scott necklaces, all valued over $2,800. Police are investigating the incident through the apartment’s security footage.

Saturday afternoon at 3:41, officers responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Northwest 19th Street. The owner, recently incarcerated, had the complainant check his residence. Someone had made entry into the place and taken a red motorcycle. There are no leads at this time.

Saturday night, a victim stated that while in the 200 block of North Main, a male passenger hanging out of a vehicle window threatened him with a gun. The male driver and passenger exited the vehicle, each with a weapon. The victim opened his trunk and said he was getting his gun. The two suspects put their weapons on the ground and said they wanted to fight. The victim doesn’t know why they wanted to fight but wanted the incident documented in case of future issues.

Sunday night at 7:58, officers worked a security check in the 3900 block of Bonham Street that resulted in an investigation of an offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim alleged that a vehicle driven by a known suspect had hit him. The store provided surveillance footage of the incident.

Monday morning at 11:15, police worked a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of East Price Street. Two victims advised that someone had broken into their cars. One victim was only missing her debit card. The other victim was not missing any items. However, he told the officer that someone entered his vehicle last month, and he believes that is when they took his black Ruger .380 pistol.

Clifton Michael Barlow

Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Southeast 17th Street for an expired registration Tuesday at 2:42 am. The driver, Clifton Michael Barlow, 48, of Paris, had three “Class C” Paris Police traffic warrants. Barlow consented to a vehicle search that revealed a loaded syringe containing methamphetamine. Officers booked Barlow into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance-State Jail Felony and three “Class C” traffic warrants.

From last Thursday through Monday, the Paris Police Department responded to 311 calls for service and arrested ten adult persons.