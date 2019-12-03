Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 3)

Jerry Wayne Day, III

Paris Police observed a vehicle exiting from behind a building in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 at about 11:30 Monday night. They were pulling a trailer that did not have any working lights or a license plate, and officers stopped them in the 2600-block of N. Main. The passenger gave the officer a false name and fled from the scene on foot. The passenger was caught and later identified as Jerry Wayne Day, III, 37, of Paris. Officers discovered that Day had an outstanding parole violation warrant and arrested him. His charges are the failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest with a previous conviction, and the parole warrant. He is in the Lamar County Jail. The driver was arrested for defective trailer equipment and placed in the city jail.

Someone broke into several storage units in the ten-block of SE 42nd St at about 7:04 am Monday. Along with the storage units, they also broke into an enclosed trailer on the property. The missing items include several boxes of chips and snacks. Officers are investigating the incidents.

A report of fraud reportedly occurred at 12:20 pm Monday. Allegedly, someone had used the victim’s banking information to make five different purchases in Beijing, China. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls and arrested six people on Monday (Dec 2).