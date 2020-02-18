Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 18)

Jerry Wayne Watts

At about 11:47 Monday night, Paris Police observed a suspect walking in the 400-block of NE 25th who was involved in a man with a gun call in the 2400-block of Ridgeview St. Jerry Wayne Watts, 22, of Roxton, allegedly had possession of methamphetamine and a handgun. Officers arrested Watts and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying a weapon. They later transferred Watts to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault/burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of Lamar Monday night at 11:14. A 22-year-old female reported that her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend had attacked her. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, and the victim had minor injuries due to the assault. A second call from the same location at 12:39 am, resulted in the 31-year-old being cut in his abdomen by the female. The male was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Feb 17).