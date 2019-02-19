Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 19)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 100-block of E. Price Monday morning. An unknown person had possibly entered the store through an opening for the dog entry and had stolen several tools. The investigation continues.

Monday morning at 10:24, Paris Police worked another burglary of at a residence in the 800-block of SE 17th St. A possible known suspect had entered the home through a window and had taken various items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Feb 18).