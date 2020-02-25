Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 25)

Colby Chase Franks

Monday morning at 11:57, Paris Police arrested Colby Chase Franks, 20, of Caddo Mills. It was on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than one gram.

Paris Police met with a victim of fraud at 11:37 Monday morning. Reportedly, the victim had lost their debit card, and someone had used it at least three times. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Feb 24).