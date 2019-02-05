Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Feb 5)

Chantez Washington

Officers arrested Chantez Washington at a business location in the 200-block of N. Main for Public Intoxication. He was subsequently given a trespass warning for the building and transported to the City Jail without incident.

Monday (Feb 4) evening around 9:40, officers were dispatched to a rollover accident in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286. The occupants were still in the vehicle. One was a 53-year-old male who paramedics transported to Paris Regional Medical Center with a 48-year-old female.

Officers responded to the theft of a wedding ring and a social security card. It happened in the 500-block of NE 34th.

Two unrelated traffic stops resulted in individuals being arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Paris Police responded to 154 calls for service and made three arrests Monday (Feb 4).