Paris Police Report For Tuesday, February 27

Charles David Landers

Officers arrested Charles David Landers, 53, Monday on an outstanding warrant for Stalking, a Felony. The arrest originated from a series of events starting as early as January of 2024 in which Landers made multiple threats toward his spouse’s attorney and the attorney’s family members, as well as following the victim and making disturbing comments and threats. Landers was arrested without incident by Investigators of the Department.

Fred Milford Bland

On Monday, Fred Milford Bland was observed violating a traffic signal while riding a bicycle and stopped. Bland had possession of Methamphetamine. They arrested him without incident for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Sakoya Menyatt Dillard

Officers arrested Sakoya Menyatt Dillard, 28, Monday after officers responded to a disturbance call and learned that she had outstanding municipal warrants for her arrest. Dillard was intoxicated and resisted arrest by officers, grabbing the handcuffs while officers were attempting to take her into custody and then refusing to walk to the patrol vehicle. They charged her with resisting arrest or detention and the municipal warrants.

Jaqueah Terrell Freeman | Detrick Ivery Dotson | Jaqueah Terrell Freeman

Tuesday, Paris Police Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 10-block of SE Loop 286 for traffic violations. They contacted the vehicle’s three occupants, Jaqueah Terrell Freeman, 33, Robert Gilbert Sifuentes, 40, and Detrick Ivery Dotson, 43. As the officer made contact with the driver, he observed a round of ammunition in one of the occupant’s lap. They called for backup, and they removed all occupants from the vehicle. A search uncovered Methamphetamine, PCP, and a Semi-Automatic Handgun. Dotson had various types of narcotics on his person and claimed ownership of the handgun. Since Dotson is a Felon, they charged him with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. They bill the other subjects with Possession of Controlled Substances.

Officers received a report Monday at 1:34 pm of an indecent exposure at Walmart. A male subject exposed himself to a female in the business. There have been several incidents of this happening that they only reported yesterday and others in which the suspect was unknown. Store employees identified the suspect on this occasion and identified him as the same in a previous incident. Police are now seeking a warrant for the now-known suspect.

Officers made 20 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 81 calls for service on Monday, February 26.

Captain John T. Bull