Jason Ray Swindell

Officers arrested Jason Ray Swindell, 39, of Paris, in the 3800-block of Lamar Tuesday morning at 1:39 on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Swindell is on probation for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (Jan 13).