Adrianna Nicole Buckley

Paris Police arrested Adrianna Nicole Buckley, 23, of Paris, at her residence in the 1900-block of E. Cherry Monday afternoon at 10:54. Officer discovered that Buckley had an outstanding felony U.S. Marshall warrant charging her with possession and distribution of methamphetamine. They later transferred Buckley to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Jan 27).