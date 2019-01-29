Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 29)

Lloyd Lamont Rose

Early Monday morning, police arrested Lloyd Lamont Rose, 39, of Clarksville, in the 5000-block of SE Loop 286. Officers responded to a possible burglary of a vehicle where a car alarm was sounding. The victim advised that they could not immediately see that anything was missing. Another officer located Rose walking nearby and found that he had three outstanding bond surrender warrants out of Delta County. Rose was found to be in possession of a vehicle battery and several hand tools. He allegedly stole the items from two different victims in the immediate area. Rose was charged with two counts of theft.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation Monday afternoon in the 2100-block of E Cherry. Reportedly, an unknown person had kicked the front door open while the victim was away from the residence and stole a television.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Jan 28).