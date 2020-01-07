Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 7)

Jacob Ross Hunter

Jacob Ross Hunter, 31, of Paris, was arrested in the 300-block of SW 1st Monday afternoon at 3:40 on felony possession of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Officers later transferred Hunter to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a fraud call at 5:57 Monday afternoon in the 3300-block of Lamar. Reportedly, an unknown male had entered the pharmacy and gave the pharmacist a fraudulent prescription for filling. The medicine was for a female, and the suspect provided a fake or false identification. The pharmacist did not fill the order, and the suspect left. The incident is under investigation.

Tiffany Deann Sasser

Paris Police arrested Tiffany Deann Sasser, 39, in the 600-block of Sycamore Monday afternoon at 3:11. Sasser had an outstanding Dallas County warrant charging her with felony criminal non-support. Officers placed Sasser in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Jan 6).