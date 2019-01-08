cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 8)

3 hours ago

 

Monday morning at 9:00, Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of Lamar about a fraud. Reportedly, someone had passed a counterfeit $20.00 bill and a fake $50.00. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim in the 2700-block of Hubbard Monday afternoon around 1:00 about another fraud. Allegedly, the victim’s bank account had been compromised. They reported that someone used his debit card to make seven purchases on Google over 48 hours. The total amount was $336.00. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jan 7).

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     