Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 8)

Monday morning at 9:00, Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of Lamar about a fraud. Reportedly, someone had passed a counterfeit $20.00 bill and a fake $50.00. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police met with a victim in the 2700-block of Hubbard Monday afternoon around 1:00 about another fraud. Allegedly, the victim’s bank account had been compromised. They reported that someone used his debit card to make seven purchases on Google over 48 hours. The total amount was $336.00. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jan 7).