Paris Police Report for Tuesday January 3rd

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a burglary of a vehicle at 3:34 P.M. on December 30, 2022 via telephone who reported that someone had stolen a pistol, ammunition, and wallet from their vehicle sometime during the night in the 3200 block of Old Tigertown Rd. The victim reported that the vehicle had been left unlocked. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence at 1:46 A.M. on December 31, 2022 in the 300 block of NE 14th St. The victim reported that someone had crawled through a window and had moved items inside the residence as if preparing to take them from the property. No suspect was found in the residence. The incident is under investigation. A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 300 block of NW 12th St on December 30, 2022. During the search of the residence, officers located a handgun, marijuana, and methamphetamine. The residents of the house were already in jail on unrelated charges. 46 year old Eric Pokorski was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. 37 year old Heather Necole Meeks was charged with with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Anselmo Francisco Carreno, Jr., 34, of Paris, in the 700 block of Cedar St at 8:30 A.M. on December 31, 2022. Carreno was observed walking on the wrong side of the street and was found to be in possession of a syringe that had methamphetamine inside. Carreno was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. At 9:53 A.M. on December 31, 2022, Officers spoke with a victim of a fraud in the 1500 block of Clarksville St. The 23 year old victim reported that someone had used their debit card to make several purchases from various stores in Paris within the past 24 hour period. The victim reported that they had recently lost their wallet. The investigation continues.

Paris Police stopped Keonta Kiar Morris, 26, of Paris, in the 1100 block of Grove St at 10:41 A.M. on December 31, 2022 for a foot traffic violation. Morris was found to be in possession of a pistol that had been previously reported as stolen. Morris was charged with theft of a firearm and also found to be a convicted felon. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Morris was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of NE 8th St at 4:06 P.M. on January 1, 2023 for a traffic violation. The driver, 33 year old Clifton Dion Robinson, of Paris, was found to be in possession of over 1 pound of marijuana. Robinson was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of N Collegiate Dr at 10:09 P.M. on January 1, 2023 for not displaying a front license plate. The driver, Dwayne Lee Clark, Jr, 36, of Paris, was observed to have a handgun holstered on his person. Clark admitted to being a convicted felon and Clark was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. During the arrest, Clark was found to be in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. Clark was also additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. Clark was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an alarm in the 2400 block of N Main St at 5:04 A.M. on Janaury 2, 2022. When officers arrived, they observed a shattered glass front door. Once inside, the officer observed that the firearms case had been damaged but not penetrated. No suspect was located inside the building. The investigation continues. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 3000 block of Clarksville St at 8:43 A.M. on January 2, 2023. The owner reported that someone had broken a drive thru window to gain access and had stolen approximately $200 in cash. The incident is under investigation.

Carol Gwin Butler, 70, of Paris, was arrested in the 1500 block of E Price St at 9:28 A.M. on January 2, 2023. Butler was at a residence and refused to leave. She was found to have an outstanding Lamar County warrant charging her with motion to revoke her probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Butler was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped two bicyclists in the 900 block of W Center St at 3:45 P.M. on Janaury 2, 2023 for riding in the middle of the street. Charles Lee Gilbert, 36, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Lamar County. Gilbert is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Gilbert was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police had responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Fitzhugh Ave at 7:34 P.M. on January 2, 2023. During the investigation, a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle drove past the scene. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver, and only occupant, was identified as LaDarryl Wayne Wallace, 38, of Paris. The officers observed a pistol laying in the passenger floorboard. Wallace gave the officers permission to search the veicle and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Wallace was found to be a convicted felon and was arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. Wallace was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 11:05 P.M. on Janaury 2, 2023, Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Clarksville St for speeding. The vehicle then accelerated and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle stopped in the 100 block of NE 3rd St and the driver, 23 year old Christopher Shane Lusk, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. During the stop, Lusk was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. He was additionally charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 317 calls for service and arrested 35 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on January 2, 2023.