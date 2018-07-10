Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 10)

Wesley Armstrong

Monday Paris Police arrested Wesley Armstrong, 48, after reportedly finding him with outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

Officers worked a burglary in the 1800-block of Maple. An unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s storage building and took several lawn care tools.

Monday morning officers met with a victim at the Police Department in regards to a credit card abuse. Allegedly an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s information for several online transactions.

Monday afternoon officers responded to the 4400-block of Lamar Ave in regards to a burglar alarm. They found that an unknown suspect had forced entry into the building. It was unclear if anything had been taken from the building at the time.

.Paris Police responded to 114 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jul 10).