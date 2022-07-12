Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 12)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of theft by telephone at 8:16 Monday morning. Someone had stolen her cell phone while in an establishment in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 between midnight and 1:00 am. The victim reported that she tracked her cell phone until about 2:00 am, and since that time, the victim has learned that whoever took the phone has posted pictures on her social media account and has used the phone to make purchases. The incident is under investigation.

Blyiesha Khwin Williams

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of Lamar Ave Monday night at 9:35 for a defective headlamp. The driver, Blyiesha Khwin Williams, 23, of Clarksville, had possession of marijuana, THC gummies, and two handguns. They arrested Williams, charged him with possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Magic Kyjuan McCarty

Paris Police responded to fired shots in the 600-block of SW 1st St at 11:44 Monday morning. Officers located a 42-year-old male on a front porch shot in the leg. Witnesses reported that the male had been arguing with his son, and the son had shot him. Authorities stopped the suspect, Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, in Commerce and detained him until Paris Officers arrived. They arrested McCarty with a handgun and charged him with the aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. They transported him back to Paris, and he is waiting to transfer to the Lamar County Jail. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, where they treated and later released him.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested four on Monday (Jul 10).