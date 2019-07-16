Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 16)

Jack Cleveland Lee, IV

Paris Police arrested Jack Cleveland Lee, IV, age 37, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Lee is on probation for a felony driving while intoxicated charge. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a fraud call in the 900-block of Clarksville Monday afternoon at 1:16. Reportedly, an unknown female entered the store and attempted to cash a payroll check of over $400.00 from a local business. As the employee called the company to validate the payroll check, the suspect walked out of the store and entered a newer white vehicle and left the scene. The note was a forgery. The investigation continues.

Jason Ray Swindell

Jason Ray Swindell, 38, of Paris, was arrested in the 300-block of Lamar Monday night at 10:46 and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Swindell was also allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Jul 15).