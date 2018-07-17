Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 17)

Laura Reynolds | Sarina McCutcheon

Monday morning, Paris Police worked a possible narcotics violation in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286. Officers arrested Laura Reynolds, 36, and Sarina McCutcheon, 24. Reynolds reportedly had two outstanding felony motions to revoke probation warrants and was placed under arrest. She allegedly also was in possession of numerous tablets of Trazodone, Tramadol, and Alprazolam and was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor charges. They found McCutcheon in possession of an approximate ½ gram of methamphetamine, and they charged her with possession of a controlled substance. McCutcheon also had two misdemeanor warrants and was also charged with those warrants.

Monday evening the Paris Police Department received a report alleging a possible know suspect being indecent with a child. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jul 17).