Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 19)

Willie James Chandler, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Willie James Chandler, Jr., 63, at his residence on a Florida parole violation warrant. They placed Chandler in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2400-block of NE Loop 286 at 5:25 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen the victim’s 2018 Coachman bumper pull camper trailer from the storage facility. The incident is under investigation.

At 6:55 Monday evening, Paris Police worked an attempted robbery in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. The victim reported vacuuming their vehicle when a person wearing a paper bag over their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two-liter bottles as shoes, pulled out a large pocket knife and said, “Sorry, but I have to rob you.” The victim then produced a pistol, and the suspect fled. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jul 18).