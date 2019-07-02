Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 2)

We just received notice that the cell phone issue with 9-1-1 has been resolved and should work in need of an emergency. AT&T had a nationwide interruption that affected cell phones trying to use 9-1-1.

Fred Ondra Daingerfield

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 800-block of Martin Luther King, Jr Dr. Monday evening at 7:22 for not using a turn signal. There were three occupants in the vehicle. One gave a false name and was later found to have a felony warrant out of Dallas County. Fred Ondra Dangerfield, 59, of Paris, was arrested on the warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated third or more. He was also charged with failure to identify as

a fugitive by intentionally giving a false name. Dangerfield was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Jul 1).