Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 23)

Rickey Don Fields, Jr.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of NW 4th St at 6:27 Monday morning. Rickey Don Fields, Jr. was causing a disruption by cursing loudly and was ordered to stop. Fields then cursed at the officer and the officer placed Fields under arrest. Fields later required medical treatment due to possible substance abuse and paramedics took him to Paris Regional Medical Center for evaluation. While there, he kicked the officer. He was then charged with assault on a public servant and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2000-block of Spur 139 Tuesday morning at 2:13. Allegedly, someone had cut the cable that secured the lawn equipment and had stolen a Bad Boy zero-turn lawnmower. The mower was located in a field just north of the store. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 108 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Jul 22).