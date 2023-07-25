Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 25)

Jacobo U. Mentado Espinoza

On Monday morning at 10:30, Paris officers observed a vehicle weaving from lane to lane in the 2500 block of N. Main. The driver was Jacobo U. Mentado Espinoza. The contact officer smelled alcoholic, and when questioned, the subject refused to answer, and there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. They arrested Espinoza for DWI/Open Container. Mendoza declined to perform a field sobriety test, but a search warrant provided a blood draw at Paris Regional Medical Center. After his arrest, an inventory of Mendoza’s vehicle led police to locate a vape pen containing THC and marijuana, and paraphernalia. Officers charged him with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and DWI.

The department received a theft complaint from an apartment on Stone Avenue. The victim said they noticed they could not access a safe using the keypad and had ordered a new set of keys. When the keys arrived and they opened the safe, they were missing a Remington rifle. The firearm was entered into the database as stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 19 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Monday (Jul 24).