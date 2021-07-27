" />Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 27) – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 27)

Clint Cooper 4 hours ago

Amanda Gilbert

An officer stopped an individual riding a bicycle in the 1200-block of West Austin. They arrested Amanda Gilbert on an outstanding felony warrant for Revocation of Parole. She was transported to the Police Department on this as well as misdemeanor warrants.

Mario Rodriguez

An Officer worked a warrant arrest at 4355 Bonham Street, Probation Office. Once there, he located Mario Rodriguez, 26, who had active warrants out for his arrest. Rodriguez was charged with the Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Poss of Controlled Substance.

Paris Police responded to 123 calls for service and made seven arrests on Monday (Jul 26).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     