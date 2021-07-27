Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 27)

Amanda Gilbert

An officer stopped an individual riding a bicycle in the 1200-block of West Austin. They arrested Amanda Gilbert on an outstanding felony warrant for Revocation of Parole. She was transported to the Police Department on this as well as misdemeanor warrants.

Mario Rodriguez

An Officer worked a warrant arrest at 4355 Bonham Street, Probation Office. Once there, he located Mario Rodriguez, 26, who had active warrants out for his arrest. Rodriguez was charged with the Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Poss of Controlled Substance.

Paris Police responded to 123 calls for service and made seven arrests on Monday (Jul 26).