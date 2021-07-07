Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 6)

Listed Incidents Occurred between July 2 and July 5, 2021

Devonta Brown

Officers investigating a Public Intoxication call in the 3300-block of Lamar and arrested Devonta Brown for Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana.

Christopher Moxley

On an unrelated call at the exact location, officers arrested Christopher Moxley and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Danny Neal

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of N. Main and found Danny Neal Driving While Intoxicated. Neal had a previous conviction for Felony DWI Third or More.

Aubry Porter

Officers contacted a vehicle in the 800-block of Lamar Avenue for a traffic violation. They found a passenger, Aubry Porter, had outstanding warrants from the city. Once arrested, they found Porter had possession of Illegal Narcotics.

David Somoza

Officers contacted David Somoza in the 1700-block of Grove St. He was intoxicated and just exited his disabled vehicle. They charged him with DWI Third or More.

Officers responded to 150 calls of City Ordinance Violations involving Fireworks, 21 Noise Disturbances, and seven calls of shots fired over the holiday weekend. Paris Police responded to 767 calls for service between July 2 and July 5, 2021. They arrested 37 persons.