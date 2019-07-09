Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 9)

Paris Police recovered a stolen Catapillar skid steer in the 200-block of SW 19th Monday. The owner reported the skid steer stolen from Alvarado, Texas, by calling the police department and advised that the GPS had pinged at that location. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1300-block of W. Houston Monday morning at 9:30. Reportedly, the victims were moving into the house and when they arrived on this date, found that the front door was open and items

inside had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the George Wright Homes area about an assault. Reportedly, an 18-year-old female had been cut on her face by a known 16-year-old female during a fight. Paramedics took the victim to the emergency room at PRMC, where she received treatment and was released. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Jul 8).