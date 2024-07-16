Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Paris Police Report For Tuesday, July 16

Monday afternoon at 4:49, a victim stated to a Community Service Officer that someone entered his unlocked vehicle over the weekend while parked in the 1300 block of NE 8th Street. He was missing his SCCY 9MM semi-auto handgun from its holster. He valued the gun at $300.

Jaqualin Randy Bailey – Photo Paris PD

 

At 5:18 pm Monday, a Paris Officer was dispatched to a disturbance at the George Wright Homes apartment complex and observed another Paris Officer contacting a subject. That’s when , 24, ran from the officer and was soon arrested for an outstanding Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. They wanted him for a State Jail Felony- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correctional Facility Warrant, Paris PD Violation of Bond/ Protective Order Warrant from an August 2023 incident and on-view Evading-Arrest Detention. Officers booked Bailey into the Paris Jail.

Andrecas Bauntez Morgan – Photo Paris PD

 

Tuesday morning at 3:30, a Paris Officer observed a male subject walking through Bywaters Park. The subject looked toward the officer and then quickly entered a porta-potty and remained inside for approximately one minute before peeking out. Due to the park being closed, the officer made contact with the subject, and Homeless , 42, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine and booked into the Paris Jail.

Paris Police Department responded to 84 Calls for Service, arrested five adults, and initiated seven Traffic Stops on Monday, July 15.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer

