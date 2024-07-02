Paris Police Report For Tuesday, July 2

On Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Main for no headlights. The officer smelled marijuana and checked the driver, Stedmon Darnell Fentress, 31, for weapons. Fentress began to resist, pulling away from the officer and attempting to climb over the driver’s side door to escape. Fentress was taken into custody after a backup officer arrived. A large plastic bag of marijuana was located in the vehicle as were multiple baggies and a set of scales, indicating that Fentress intended to package the marijuana for resale. Fentress also had powder cocaine inside his pants and underwear. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest or Search. He also had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants for traffic.

A victim reported a stolen tractor at 2195 NE Loop 286. The reporting party advised that sometime between December 2023 and March 28, 2024 a John Deere Tractor valued between $20,000 and $30,000 had been stolen. Auto Theft Task Force were notified of the incident.

On Monday, July 1, officers made 30 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 101 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull