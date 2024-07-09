Paris Police Report For Tuesday, July 9

Last Wednesday, an off-duty officer learned of thefts at 210 Stone Avenue. The suspect was an employee taking items belonging to the apartment complex. Through investigations, the employee had taken several yard tools, a blower, a hedge trimmer, etc., and sold them at local businesses. The employee had also taken a window unit air conditioner and was using it at his residence. The employee was confronted by the management and confessed to the thefts. They terminated the employee, and they will seek charges for the incident.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 107 calls for service ending Monday, July 08.

Captain John T. Bull