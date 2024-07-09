Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday, July 9

Last Wednesday, an off-duty officer learned of thefts at 210 Stone Avenue. The suspect was an employee taking items belonging to the apartment complex. Through investigations, the employee had taken several yard tools, a blower, a hedge trimmer, etc., and sold them at local businesses. The employee had also taken a window unit air conditioner and was using it at his residence. The employee was confronted by the management and confessed to the thefts. They terminated the employee, and they will seek charges for the incident.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 107 calls for service ending Monday, July 08.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved