Paris Police Report For Tuesday, Jun 11

On Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of East Provine for a traffic violation. The officer contacted the driver, Erik Lynn Gilbert, 43. Gilbert advised the officer that he had a pipe used for smoking narcotics in his pocket. Officers confiscated the pipe that had a small amount of methamphetamine inside. They found more methamphetamine in the vehicle and charged Gilbert with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 101 calls for service on Monday, Jun 10.

Captain John T. Bull

