Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 13)

At 10:00 Monday night, officers went to 1561 NW 11th St. in an attempt to locate Angel Reaves on a general warrant for the Manufacture/Delivery of Cntl Sub. They arrested Reaves and another subject at the residence named Sama Nah, who also had outstanding warrants for the Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled substances (Habitual). They booked them into the Lamar County Jail.

Monday night at 10:22, officers went to the 2500 block of N. Main regarding an active warrant on an individual. They arrested Lynzi Srader for an outstanding warrant from a February 2023 incident in Paris. Officers booked her into the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle theft from a store in the 2900 block of S. Church Monday night. The victim’s 2003 White Ford F250 Pickup vehicle was missing, and officers entered it as stolen and issued a BOLO.

Monday at 10:49 pm, an officer took a report of a runaway child from the 500 block of Price St. Anijaha Dawson had left the residence without permission. The investigation continued, and they entered her as a missing person/runaway.

Officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 135 calls for service on Monday (Jun 12).