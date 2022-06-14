Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Keitric Zonderius Reynolds

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).

Monday morning at 9:46, officers met with a victim in the lobby about a stolen firearm. The victim explained that in 2017, he had given a co-worker an old British 303 rifle to add scope mounts. Neither the victim nor the suspect now works at the business. The victim has limited contact information for the suspect and is seeking police help to recover the rifle, which only has sentimental value.

At 10:28 am, officers met in the lobby regarding a call of debit card abuse. On June 11, the victim noticed that his debit card was missing and had the card canceled. Today he went to his bank to get a new debit card and discovered that someone had used his debit card three times locally, totaling over $200 in unauthorized purchases. Police are investigating.

Paris Police worked on identity theft after the victim stated that he noticed that his Valero gas credit card had an unauthorized charge at a Texas Pick in Oak Ridge, Texas, for $66.26. The victim has never been to Oak Ridge, Texas, and his card was in his possession. Police are investigating.

At 4:01 Monday afternoon, officers had a supplemental investigation in the lobby from an original call that had occurred in the 3300-block of Graham Street on June 12 at 2:17 am. The victim stated that was when she and her boyfriend had an argument and that he had assaulted her. She advised that her boyfriend had called the police. However, when the officer arrived, he would not talk to the officer and said that she was scared and told the officer that everything was okay and she left the residence. Monday, the victim said that the suspect had slammed her against a wall and began choking and suffocating her. She advised that she thought she was going to die. Police are investigating.

Monday, the Paris Police Department responded to 73 calls for service and arrested two adult persons.