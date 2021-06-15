" /> Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 15) – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 15)

4 hours ago

Jacob Cole Mills

Paris Police arrested Jacob Cole Mills, 25, of Paris, at his residence last Friday at 4:32 pm on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. They later placed Mills in the Lamar County Jail.

Misty Dawn Fullbright

Paris Police arrested Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33, of Paris, at her residence, on a felony theft warrant at midnight last Friday. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where Fulbright had two prior theft convictions. Fulbright was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Freddy Wayne Hodges

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 35th St at 2:15 Tuesday morning for a defective tail light. The driver, Freddy Wayne Hodges, 52, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine, and officers arrested Hodges and charged him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Hodges is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jun 14).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     