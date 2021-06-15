Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 15)

Jacob Cole Mills

Paris Police arrested Jacob Cole Mills, 25, of Paris, at his residence last Friday at 4:32 pm on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. They later placed Mills in the Lamar County Jail.

Misty Dawn Fullbright

Paris Police arrested Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33, of Paris, at her residence, on a felony theft warrant at midnight last Friday. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where Fulbright had two prior theft convictions. Fulbright was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Freddy Wayne Hodges

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 35th St at 2:15 Tuesday morning for a defective tail light. The driver, Freddy Wayne Hodges, 52, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine, and officers arrested Hodges and charged him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Hodges is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jun 14).