Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 20)

Paula Kay Larkin

At 4:15 Monday afternoon, an officer responded to a complaint of Disorderly Conduct at 19th and Bonham St. A female there had allegedly used profane language at the victim. The officer contacted Paula Kay Larkin, who the suspect pointed out. When questioned, Larkin gave a false name and date of birth. She was subsequently identified as Paula Larkin and had an outstanding warrant from the Austin Parole Board for the Harassment of a Public Servant. Officers arrested Larkin on the listed charge and for failing to identify as a Fugitive From Justice. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Officers made 22 traffic stops, arrested four, and answered 177 calls for service on Monday (Jun 19).