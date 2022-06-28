Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 28)

Sabrina Dorothea Arnold

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3700-block of N. Main at 1:26 Monday afternoon for a defective brake light. A passenger, Sabrina Dorothea Arnold, 40, of Paris, had possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. They placed Arnold in the Lamar County Jail.

Damion Odell Johnson

Damion Odell Johnson, 26, of Paris, was arrested in the 1000-block of W. Kaufman at 12:13 Tuesday morning on a warrant from Vernon, Texas PD charging him with failure to appear on an evading arrest or detention with previous convictions charge. Officers stopped him for driving a vehicle without a rear license plate light. Johnson initially gave the officer a false name and was charged with failing to identify as a fugitive. They transferred Johnson to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Jun 27).