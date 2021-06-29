Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 29)

Redarius Antwone Cooper | Zaquaria Shanae Thompson

At 10:06 Monday night, Paris Police observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road in the 1600-block of NE 12th St. The officer talked with the two occupants and found that the driver, Redarius Antwone Cooper, 34, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. It was for a 2019 felon in possession of a firearm conviction and a Municipal Court warrant. The passenger, Zaquaria Shanae Thompson, 29, of Paris, gave the officer a false name. Thompson had a felony probation violation warrant on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge along with several Municipal Court warrants. Cooper and Thompson were booked and placed in the City Jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 600-block of Graham St at 12:30 Monday afternoon. The owner advised that someone had stolen a 15-gallon electric sprayer from a storage unit. The video shows a dark green Ford pickup leaving the property with the sprayer. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police worked a shooting in the 900-block of Hickory at 11:38 Monday night. The 49-year-old victim said he was standing in the building, and someone shot from the outside, and a bullet penetrated a door and struck him in the upper thigh. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2900-lock of Church St at 12:03 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that someone had broken into a gas pump and installed a skimming device. The victim advised that the pumps had been inoperable for the past two days and thought they installed the skimming device at that time and that no one’s personal information had been compromised. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested seven people on Monday (Jun 28).