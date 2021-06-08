" /> Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 8) – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 8)

2 hours ago

Daryl Joe Dunavin

Daryl Joe Dunavin, 42, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested at 4:38 Monday afternoon at the Paris District Parole office on a parole violation warrant. Officers later placed Dunavin in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a single-vehicle major accident in the 3400-block of NE Loop 286 at 9:35 Monday morning. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Cooper, was driving northbound across the overpass at Pine Mill Rd when he had a medical episode. A witness saw the 2019 maroon Toyota RAV-4 strike the inside concrete barrier, cross both lanes of traffic, strike the outside concrete wall before leaving the roadway, striking two light poles and five vehicles on a parking lot. They had to extract the driver and transport him to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested four persons, ending Monday (Jun 7).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     