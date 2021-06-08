Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 8)

Daryl Joe Dunavin

Daryl Joe Dunavin, 42, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested at 4:38 Monday afternoon at the Paris District Parole office on a parole violation warrant. Officers later placed Dunavin in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a single-vehicle major accident in the 3400-block of NE Loop 286 at 9:35 Monday morning. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Cooper, was driving northbound across the overpass at Pine Mill Rd when he had a medical episode. A witness saw the 2019 maroon Toyota RAV-4 strike the inside concrete barrier, cross both lanes of traffic, strike the outside concrete wall before leaving the roadway, striking two light poles and five vehicles on a parking lot. They had to extract the driver and transport him to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested four persons, ending Monday (Jun 7).