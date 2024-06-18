Paris Police Report For Tuesday, June 18

Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of NE 13th for a driver unsecured by a seatbelt. The driver was Jaylyn Damian Williams, 21, and a female passenger, Serenity Faith Lewis, 19, who initially refused to provide identification. Williams had an outstanding warrant for traffic out of Lamar County, and they took him into custody. He wished to release his vehicle to the female passenger. He also refused to provide a name for the passenger. Officers spoke with the passenger, who finally identified as Lewis, and admitted to having outstanding warrants. She had four outstanding traffic warrants, and they took her into custody. Lewis admitted to possessing a handgun which was in her pants. They took the gun. A search of the vehicle revealed THC Gummies that were in the console in reach of both occupants. Officers charged both with Possession of a Controlled Substance. They charged Lewis with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

On Monday, June 17, officers made 28 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 99 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull