Paris Police Report For Tuesday, June 25

Issac Blade Winton – Photo Paris PD

 

Officers on Monday worked a disturbance in the 2800 block of Stillhouse Rd. Reports advised that someone had shot a person with a non-lethal weapon. Officers contacted Issac Blade Winton, 24, who was in the process of putting a handgun in a vehicle, and they detained him. The victim said that Winton had come to pick up property that was his and, having received the property, refused to leave, eventually displaying the weapon and shooting the victim in the arm. The victim had not known the gun was not a firearm and so was in fear for his life. Police charged Winton with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked him without incident.

A victim reported a motor vehicle burglary at Jackson Courts Housing Addition. The victim said that an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun from the console. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Monday, June 24.

Captain John T. Bull

