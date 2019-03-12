Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 12)

2 hours ago

James Hurston Milam | River Chad Milam

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 800-block of Clarksville Tuesday morning at 3:23. The witness advised that a red Chevrolet pick-up had left the scene and was traveling eastbound. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and stopped it. Reportedly, the occupants had stolen several pieces of metal pipe and fittings. They arrested James Hurston Milam, 40, who claimed to be homeless, and River Chad Milam, 23, of Sulphur Springs. Both were charged with theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass material valued at less than $30,000. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3000-block of Aspen Drive Monday morning at 4:24 where the victim reported that someone had stolen his 2017 silver Ford F-350 Dually Pick-up. The vehicle was taken sometime between Sunday evening at 10:30 and 4:00 am. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested six people Monday (Mar 11).

