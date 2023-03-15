Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 14)

Nadalie Nacole Woodruff

Monday morning at 10:09, Officers arrested Nadalie Nacole Woodruff, 35, of Paris, at the Adult Probation Office on Bonham Street. They arrested her on three outstanding felony warrants out of Lamar County for one Motion to Adjudicate, Evading Arrest/Detention in Vehicle. Second, a Motion to Adjudicate, Abandoning Endanging Child, and third, a Motion to Adjudicate, Theft of Property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Monday night, officers took an Abandon Endanger Child in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Employees and bystanders witnessed a father yelling at his daughter, causing a disturbance. The daughter lives with her mother in Oklahoma but visits her father in Paris for Spring Break. After yelling at her, the father left the store, leaving the daughter behind. The father’s employer and wife arrived on the scene and took the daughter in for the night. Child Protective Service will follow up and do an investigation.

Courtney Lynn Jones

Monday night at 11:47, police observed a vehicle in the 2700 block of Lamar fail to stop at a stop sign. The violators began speeding over the posted speed limit before stopping Courtney Lynn Jones, 33, of Paris. Jones had warrants from the Atlanta, Georgia, Police Department for Felony-Financial Identity Fraud.

The Paris Police Department responded to 66 Calls for Service and arrested one person on Monday (Mar 13)