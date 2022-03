Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 4700-block of Lamar Ave at 7:55 Monday morning. The victim reported that sometime over the weekend, a known person identified by surveillance cameras entered the building and stole tools, clothing, and a motorcycle. Police later located the bike on another part of the property. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Mar 14).