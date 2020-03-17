Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 17)

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern at 9:47 Monday night in the 300-block of Stone Ave. The complainant told police that they had found a four-year-old child roaming around the apartment complex. Officers attempted to locate the parents of the child but found that no one was at the apartment where the child lived. The mother returned approximately 30 minutes later, saying that she had run to the store. The child was not injured and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Mar 16).