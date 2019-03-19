Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 19)

Johnathan Kelley

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000-block of E. Polk St. that resulted in a warrant arrest for outstanding traffic fines. Johnathan Kelley was arrested for Expired Drivers License. He was transported to the Paris Jail without incident.

Officers investigated a Criminal Trespass in the 1300-block of W. Kaufman where a possibly known suspect threw some objects through a victim’s window. It caused damage to the window and to items inside the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers investigated an assault which took place in the 600-block of W. Washington. A report was received, and statements were handed out. No arrest has been made.

Officers investigated an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of N. Collegiate and E. Cherry St. There were no serious injuries, and all were driveable from the location.

Paris Police responded to 71 Calls for service and made two arrests on Monday (Mar 18).