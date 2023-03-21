Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 21)

Clifton Dion Robinson

A traffic stop Monday morning at 9:41 turned up approximately 14 ounces of Marijuana in the 300-Block of NE 14th Street after the driver, not wearing a seat belt, was speeding and failing to signal intent to turn. Officers made contact with Driver Clifton Dion Robinson, 33, of Paris, and smelled the odor of Marijuana in the vehicle. A probable cause search yielded the Marijuana, numerous baggies, and one set of digital scales. Police arrested Robinson and booked him into the Paris Jail for Possession of Marijuana of more than four but less than five pounds.

Kevin Lamont Hicks

Monday afternoon at 2:47, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a driver not wearing a safety belt in the 100-Block of Southeast 17th Street. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed a partial marijuana cigarette in plain view and then located a black zipper case between the front passenger seat and the center console containing a white crystalline substance and multiple packages, all testing positive for methamphetamine. The front passenger, Kevin Lamont Hicks, 52, of Paris, claimed ownership of the zipper case and contents and was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance of more than four but less than 200 grams.

The Paris Police Department responded to 65 Calls for Service and arrested five people on Monday (Mar 20).