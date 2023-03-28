Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 28)

On Monday afternoon at 2:11, an Auto Theft Task Force Officer met a Dealership Representative in the 1900 block of North Main regarding a vehicle they had sold. The dealership had purchased it at an auction. The purchaser returned to the dealership to have the car serviced, and a technician located a dummy OBD-II port showing a fictitious VIN. Once removed, they found the correct VIN was to a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss Edition, entered into NCIC as stolen out of Akron Police Department in Arkon, Ohio. The investigation continues.

Monday night at 9:29, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of East Booth Street for an obscured license plate and took Deanna Damita Bernard, 33, of Paris, into custody on a warrant for Three Counts of Abandon or Endanger a Child. In September 2022, Child Protective Services became involved when Bernard gave birth. The newborn, born Sep 8, was experiencing signs of withdrawal, breathing quickly, and was on a ventilator. They tested the newborn, and it was positive for Amphetamines and Cocaine. Mother Bernard also tested positive for Amphetamines and Cocaine and admitted to snorting cocaine, smoking meth, and eating edibles a month prior. They also considered two and three years endangered and removed them.

The Paris Police Department responded to 75 Calls for Service and arrested three people on Monday (Mar 27).