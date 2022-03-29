Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 29)

Brandon Tyrone Key

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 1400-block of W. Plum St at 6:36 Monday morning. The complainant said an unknown male was banging on their door and hollering. Officers located Brandon Tyrone Key, 36, of Greenville, sitting in his vehicle. Officers observed an open container of alcohol inside and the smell of marijuana. Officers located numerous pills that Key did not have a prescription to possess and found a pistol. They arrested Key with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Toby Dale Bolyard

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-block of N. Main St at 1:58 Monday afternoon. The driver of one of the vehicles had an outstanding Municipal Court warrants. They arrested Toby Dale Bolyard, 45, of Paris, after finding him possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine. He was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Mar 28).