Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 3)

Cannon Harold Pate

Paris Police arrested Cannon Harold Pate, 50, of Arthur City, in the 100-block of NW 19th Monday morning at 11:01. Officers knew Cannon had an outstanding parole violation warrant and found him hiding in a shed. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Otis Eugene Keller

Officers arrested Otis Eugene Keller, 37, of Paris, on two felony warrants. Police identified Keller in the theft of a vehicle and a burglary of a business on Feb 25. Officers later transferred Keller to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Mar 2).