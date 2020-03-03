" /> Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 3) – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 3)

3 hours ago

Cannon Harold Pate

Paris Police arrested Cannon Harold Pate, 50, of Arthur City, in the 100-block of NW 19th Monday morning at 11:01. Officers knew Cannon had an outstanding parole violation warrant and found him hiding in a shed. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Otis Eugene Keller

Officers arrested Otis Eugene Keller, 37, of Paris, on two felony warrants. Police identified Keller in the theft of a vehicle and a burglary of a business on Feb 25. Officers later transferred Keller to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Mar 2).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     