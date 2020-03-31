Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 31)

Tara Dawn George

Paris Police arrested Tara Dawn George, 22, of Paris, in the 700-block of E. Price Monday afternoon at 4:28 on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence. Officers later transferred George to the Lamar County Jail.

Deni Cheryl Speaks

Paris Police responded to a possible burglary of a residence that was in progress in the 2300-block of Simpson at 4:39 Monday afternoon. Officers located two persons inside the house. Deni Cheryl Speaks, 56, of Paris, reportedly had an outstanding felony warrant out of Hopkins County charging her with possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Speaks was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested three persons on Monday (Mar 30).