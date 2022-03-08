Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 8)

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 1300-block of South Main Monday morning. The business manager reported that someone had been stealing from the business since December. The manager placed cameras inside, and they captured an image of a known person that climbed through an opening in a wall and stole a set of tools and some copper wiring. The investigation continues.

Brenda Lagail Bivens

Monday afternoon at 1:13, Brenda Lagail Bivens, 57, of Paris, was arrested at the Lamar County Adult Probation Office on a motion to revoke a probation warrant. Bivens is on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. They placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1100-block of SE 5th St at 8:37 Monday night. The victim reported that someone had broken a bedroom window to gain entry. The victim said that the only thing they could find missing was a bottle of prescription medication. The investigation continues.

Tuesday morning at 2:09, Paris Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2700-block of Lamar Ave. Officers observed that someone had broken out the glass of the two front doors. Officer did not locate anyone inside the store. Store surveillance cameras captured two males breaking the glass and entering the store. The two then stole numerous vape pens. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Mar 7).